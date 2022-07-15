LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent rise in violent crime on Fremont street is leading to new action by the Fremont Street Experience and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Last weekend the Fremont Street Experience added metal detectors, bag and ID checks not allowing people under 21 to enter after 8 p.m. The curfew will apply on weekends and special events.

At the same time, LVMPD launched what they’re calling a violent crimes initiative. It’s largely in response to the two recent shootings, including a homicide on Fremont street.

“The fact is it’s not acceptable. We have the ability to put those resources down there and have our cops interact with the people that like to come down there,” LVMPD Downtown Area Command Capt. Hector Cintron said. “It gives us the ability to interject ourselves and prevent altercations.”

In the first weekend of the enhanced police, presence officers made 355 stops, 13 felony arrests and seized four firearms from people trying to enter the Fremont Street Experience. Cintron said there were no reported violent crimes.

“I look forward to a similar safe weekend this coming weekend,” Cintron said.

The violent crime initiative doesn’t just include Fremont street. It expands from Main street to 8th street and U.S. 95 to Bridger.

“It gives the visitors an opportunity wherever they park we want to ensure the safety of those people as they come and go to that event,” Cintron said.

Cintron said this increased patrol around Fremont street will last through at least the end of the summer, and the permit Fremont street experience received for the security checkpoints is through November.

