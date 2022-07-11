Metal detectors, +21 ID checks added to Fremont Street Experience on weekend nights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This past weekend, tourists and locals saw increased security while at the Fremont Street Experience on weekend nights following two recent shootings.

On Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. long lines of people waited to go through metal detectors to enjoy Fremont Street.

On Saturday night metal detectors and signs that said ‘ID CHECK 21 and older with valid ID’ were up at the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance.

The president and CEO of the Fremont Street Experience released a statement to FOX5 on Friday:

“We’ve established additional security protocols for the special events this weekend and believe the new curfew proposal will be integral to our efforts moving forward,” Andrew Simon.

But no other details on metal detectors or curfew were released.

Retired Henderson and NYPD officer, Davide Kohlmeier, said anything to prevent violence on Fremont Street is great.

“I just hope that it lasts because you know the manpower issue, it does cost money in regards to security or law enforcement presence. So it has to be for a commitment it can’t be for a week or two weeks right,” Kohlmeier said.

He think metal detectors can help, but casinos have to be on the same page as well.

“So I think in general it’s going to prevent weapons from going into that area but also the casinos itself that actually run into Fremont now they need extra security on the other side right inside the casinos. Or when people walk into the casinos and you know they start walking out to Fremont from the other side so again it’s kind of a whole-little bit of an operation,” Kohlmeier said.

Therapy Las Vegas is a restaurant and nightclub located Fremont Street but just outside of the ‘Fremont Street Experience.’ Director of operations, Maria Horta, said the security checkpoints do pose a problem to them.

“It is negatively impacting our security because whoever is not able to get in there is coming this side,” Horta said.

But stressed that Fremont and the downtown area is safe.

“All the business owners and operators we have our own security, like ourselves- my security is a 15 year police from Los Angeles so they are very well trained. I will say keep coming and enjoying Las Vegas we are a fun place to be on Fremont, welcome to every body and it is safe. Lets remove the stigma that it’s not safe,” Horta said.

