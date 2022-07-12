Some Fremont Street businesses welcome enhanced security in Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Fremont Street Experience (FSE) introduced new security measures over the weekend. It comes after an uptick in violence on Fremont street, including a shooting that left one person dead last month.

A barrier met visitors at multiple entrances to the Fremont Street Experience over the weekend. Metal detectors, bag checks and ID checks not allowing people under 21 met people at the entrance.

“The fact that they put the gates up, and they are asking for identification it’s a lot safer for every one and checking for weapons is good. Very, very good,” manager at Custom Prints Las Vegas Bianca Barboza said.

The t-shirt store is located just inside the new security check point on 4th street. They’re in favor of the new measures after having their own scary encounter earlier this year.

In February, Barboza said she was stabbed trying to stop an attempted robbery of their business. Barboza had to get a dozen stiches from two different wounds on her back.

“As I’m trying to save her they stab me in my chin,” employee at Custom Prints Las Vegas Adeline Gaxiola said. “They stab [Barboza] in the back as we’re going through the whole process.”

Fremont added the curfew for unaccompanied minors and 18 to 20-year-old’s after 8 p.m. over weekends and special events.

There are still areas to enter that are not blocked by security, including some casinos and side streets.

“I wish they would have more officers out here and armed security,” Barboza said.

Barboza and other businesses told FOX5 they did notice more security officers and police over the weekend.

Businesses near the security check point on 4th said the security area lost them some business over the weekend, since people just passed by their stores because of the fences.

However, Barboza said it’s worth it for them.

“I’m OK with that. People still will come into my store, but it least it won’t be violent people or people that don’t know how to act or control themselves,” Barboza said.

“This weekend was a great success through the increased presence and closely coordinated efforts of the LVMPD, City Marshals and FSE Security,” Fremont Street Experience CEO Andrew Simon said in a statement to FOX5. “We will continue to refine and adapt our security plan for special events to ensure the safety and security of our guests, employees and tenants.”

The FSE has not said how long it plans to keep the enhanced security measures in place or if more will be added.

