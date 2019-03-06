LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer was injured in an accidental shooting at McCarran International Airport Wednesday evening, according to an airport spokesperson.
The shooting happened at around 6:41 p.m. in a locker room area at the airport. The officer's injuries were not life threatening, according to the spokesperson.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the scene on the 5700 block of Wayne Newton Boulevard but said the case was being handled by C.B.P.
