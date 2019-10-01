LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several lawsuits against prominent Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson are on hold for now, a court ruled on Tuesday.
The civil lawsuits stem from the deadly crash in May.
Police said Gragson was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a tree. Melissa Newton, a mother of three was thrown from the car and killed.
On top of the felony charges he faces, everyone else inside the car is suing Gragson.
Attorneys for Gragson and the victims were in court for a motions hearing. The judge agreed with the defense to grant a stay on the civil cases. That means the lawsuits against Gragson can’t move forward until the criminal trial is over.
His criminal trail was scheduled for March 2020.
“This is an attempt to delay justice for these victims,” said Robert Eglet.
Eglet represents three of the four people who were inside Gragson’s SUV when he crashed in The Ridges community of Summerlin.
Greg Tassie and Christie Cobbet had significant injuries. He also represents Newton and her three daughters she left behind.
“We have three young girls who lost their mother, were uprooted from their home. You can’t even imagine the traumatic effect this has had on their lives,” said Eglet.
William Kemp is representing the fourth victim, Christopher Bentley.
“We’re talking about anything having to do with this the litigation for Mr. Gragson’s perspective that is a discovery response or sounds in a discovery response that could be used against him in the criminal proceedings,” said Gragson’s attorney James Pisanelli.
Judge Rob Bare agreed with Pisanelli.
“A stay will be limited to only the Fifth Amendment concerns,” said Bare.
Bare said a civil trial could put Gragson in a position of self-incrimination, which would potentially violate his Fifth Amendment right.
“We would vehemently disagree with that,” said Eglet. “They want to delay this out as long as possible with the hopes maybe people’s memories will fade ... We’re not going to let that happen.”
Eglet said he’s concerned it will be years before his clients get justice.
“If this was just Joe Blow on the street, went out and killed some people and injured some people in a drunk driving accident, he didn’t have the influence and family power and money Mr. Gragson has, this wouldn’t be happening,” said Eglet.
Gragson’s attorneys declined to interview.
Pisanelli told Judge Bare his team would be able to work with the victim’s attorneys so the civil case is not dragged on for years. Eglet said he doesn’t believe that will happen. He said he’s ready to take more legal action if needed.
Right now the civil trial is set for September 2020, which is about six months after Gragson’s criminal trial.
