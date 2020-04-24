LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1107 filed legal demands Friday for the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) to investigate Nevada hospitals and their alleged "insufficient personal protection equipment (PPE) and unsafe protocols and procedures" affecting workers on the frontlines of healthcare in the valley.
The filing said hospitals are putting "workers lives in jeopardy." The union said they have documented multiple instances of OSHA violations at local hospitals.
"From the beginning of this outbreak CDC guidelines for us have been the floor, not the ceiling. Hospitals know how to keep patients, employees, and communities safe. The mission statement of OSHA is to ensure that workers work in safe and healthful working conditions," SEIU Local 1107 Executive Director Grace Vergara-Mactal said. "It sets and enforces standards to provide men and women the training, outreach, education, and assistance required to keep them safe and healthy at their jobs. We expect OSHA to follow through on their own self-imposed standards and immediately begin in-person visits to all SEIU-represented worksites to make sure that they meet the highest standards of health and safety."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.