LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is back in circulation at Las Vegas vaccination sites. According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, the vaccine showed that 73% of unvaccinated respondents wouldn’t take the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
However, Monday the single-shot shot was the most popular at Vesper Specialty Pharmacy near Flamingo Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. 35 of the 50 appointments at the small independent pharmacy were for Johnson & Johnson.
"Everyone who's educated has looked at the research and said it’s safe," said Karla Kwist, who received the J&J shot Monday.
Kwist had an appointment for April 13, which was the same day the vaccine was put on hold.
"I got the call from the pharmacy canceling my appointment. They did offer me the other two, and I just said I'll come back," Kwist said.
Mass vaccination sites are preparing for the vaccine's return. University Medical Center's site at the Encore hotel and casino will bring the vaccine back on Tuesday, April 27.
The Las Vegas Convention Center distribution site will offer a choice to the public.
"Without a preference to Johnson & Johnson, you'd be receiving Pfizer either at Cashman or the Convention Center," Clark County vaccine site spokesperson Jon Klassen said.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will be available at the LVCC Tuesday, according to Klassen.
The Southern Nevada Health District said there are workers on-site that can answer questions about any of the three vaccines.
The county plans to mostly use the single-shot vaccine for homebound programs and other pop up events.
"This is a great vaccine to get into communities where people have trouble with transportation,” UNLV School of Medicine Dean Dr. Marc Kahn said. “This would be a good vaccine for people that have prolonged hospitalization, because you don't have to send someone back to revaccinate. This would be a good vaccination for our homeless population."
However, there are still many who are hesitant to take the vaccine, even though it's back in circulation.
"I don't think there's really much of a reason for concern,” Kahn said. “The incidents of vaccine induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, which is what we're hearing about with clotting and strokes is really rare in the order of one in a million. When you look at data of patients who have gotten COVID infections, clotting is reported in up to 20% of those people. It's much more dangerous to not get vaccinated and get COVID than get this vaccine."
Some of Johnson & Johnson's doses that were left over during the pause will be used this week.
The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a pop up clinic at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center on May 1. 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available by appointment. Walmart gift cards will be given out to people who receive the vaccine.
