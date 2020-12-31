LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Out with the old, in with the 2021. Hundreds of events were cancelled in 2020, and while there's no timeline when crowds can safely gather in concerts, sporting events or entertainment venues, the calendar for 2021 is already filling up.
January 14, Vegas Golden Knights: The puck drops at T-Mobile Arena, when the Vegas Golden Knights begin their 56-game season against the Ducks with no fans.
VGK released this statement online:
"It is the current plan to play games in the home arenas of participating teams while understanding that most arenas will not, at least in the initial part of the season, be able to host fans. However, depending on prevailing conditions both in local markets and across North America, the League will be prepared to play games in one or more "neutral site" venues per division should it become necessary."
SPRING 2021
Virgin Hotel: While the January opening of Virgin Hotel was delayed, the website shows bookings start in April.
Magic Mike: the iconic show is set to return at the Sahara.
Pennzoil 400: March 7
Las Vegas Aviators: The Aviators are excited for a return to play plan, following Major League Baseball's expected schedule in April or May.
Electric Daisy Carnival: May 21-23
SUMMER 2021
Resorts World: The newest Strip addition will debut 3,500 rooms and a 200,000 square foot pool complex.
World of Concrete: The first major convention will debut at the new West Hall.
McCarran International: The Concourse C renovation will be complete.
Usher: headlining show starts July at Caesar's Palace.
Donny Osmond: The entertainer will headline his own show in August.
FALL 2021
Life is Beautiful: September 17-19
South Point 400: September 24-26
Global Gaming Expo: October 4-7
WINTER 2021
National Finals Rodeo: The NFR returns to Vegas in December, after a brief detour to Arlington, Texas for 2020.
