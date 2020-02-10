LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A law student raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest with a Nevada Democratic Party hire, quickly spreading the concerns across social media.
Samuel D. Finkelstein tweeted that Emily Goldman, who was recently hired as a voter protection director for NV Dems, recently worked as an organizer for candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign.
The Nevada Democratic Party just hired a paid Buttigieg organizer to be their “Voter Protection Director” pic.twitter.com/SNXmGttgpW— Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 9, 2020
The tweet raised concerns among many after some voters accused Iowa Democrats of favoring Buttigieg during the Iowa caucuses.
Bernie Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir said the campaign appreciated concerns and reached out to NV Dems to ensure Goldman doesn't have decision-making authority regarding Nevada caucus results.
Appreciate the concerns here. We've spoken with the Nevada party, which has assured us that this individual does not have decision-making authority over the caucus count. Pls know we are working hard with the party to get every assurance that mistakes of Iowa are not repeated. https://t.co/7KvOcEmEPy— Faiz (@fshakir) February 10, 2020
“No staffer working at the Nevada Democratic State Party is affiliated with any campaign, and no one person has the ability to affect results," NV Dems communications director Molly Forgey said in a statement. "We have many former campaign staffers and volunteers working to protect the integrity of this caucus, including people from Harris, Sanders and Warren's campaign -- it is not unusual or uncommon for this to happen. Everyone working at NV Dems now has the same job: executing the most transparent, accessible, and expansive caucus yet.”
This is right--Emily is our voter protection director overseeing the general election in Nevada. Our caucus voter protection team will be spearheaded by Maya Maravilla. https://t.co/KpJU8E0WoE— Molly Forgey (@MBForgey) February 10, 2020
A source confirmed Goldman was offered the NV Dems job Jan. 17, before the Iowa caucus took place. A separate team of voter protection experts is set to work on the caucus, a source said.
Tell me something about the Dems that doesn't stink.
