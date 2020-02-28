LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple slot machines at Binion's Gambling Hall and Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas appear to be experiencing malfunctions.
Various gaming systems displayed "out of service" signage Friday afternoon.
"I've never seen this before," one patron said while walking around the casino floor.
The table games are still active and operational, but all electronic devices are currently suspended.
Binion's did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
