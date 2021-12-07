LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After seven months, EDC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in May of 2022 and when it does, it will include an expanded Camp EDC.
New for 2022, the added Turquoise area will increase the size of Camp EDC with additional RV and Shiftpod camping.
Now in its fourth year, Camp EDC provides lodging on the grounds of the festival. The experience also includes daily pool parties, yoga sessions and more. Restrooms and showers are also available throughout the campgrounds.
Camping passes are on sale now with RV spots starting at $499 plus taxes and fees and Shiftpod spots starting at $1,099 plus taxes and fees. Camping passes do not include festival passes. All campers must have an EDC Las Vegas festival pass in order to be admitted into Camp EDC. Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2022 are also on sale now.
EDC Las Vegas 2022 will be back at the motor speedway from May 20-22.
For more information on the festival or to buy passes visit lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.
