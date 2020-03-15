LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts announced Sunday their properties in Las Vegas would temporarily close as part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
MGM Resorts said operations at its Las Vegas properties would be suspended until further notice, effective Tuesday, March 17. The casinos will close Monday, followed by hotel operations.
MGM Resorts includes Bellagio, CityCenter, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena.
As the coronavirus pandemic has intensified in the United States over the past week, the people of MGM Resorts have worked to try to find a way to continue delivering high quality hospitality and entertainment experiences for our guests while keeping our employees doing the jobs they love in a safe environment. Welcoming people from around the world is what we do, and our employees have tremendous pride in their work.
Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression.
Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities. This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure. - MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren.
MGM Resorts will not be taking reservations for arrivals before May 1, according to the company's spokesman Brian Ahern.
In a letter to all staff members, MGM Resorts said full-time employees being laid off or furloughed will be paid for two weeks from their last date of work and all health plans will continue through June 30.
"We’ve been through difficult challenges before, and together we will persevere through this as well," the letter said. "We will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, which we hope will be soon."
In a media release, Wynn Resorts said it is committed to paying full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.
The closure will begin Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. and is expected to remain closed for two weeks, at which point the company will reevaluate.
Las Vegas Sands Corporation announced on Sunday that its properties would remain open.
Sands, which operates the Venetian and the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, said in a statement that the company is not considering layoffs or any changes to any of its existing health care benefit plans.
In light of Gov. Sisolak's decision to close all Nevada K-12 schools through April 6, Las Vegas Sands said that it will work with its team members impacted by the school closings in the community.
The health, safety and livelihood of our team members and their families is our most important consideration right now.
Our property remains open and we will continue taking the recommended precautions necessary to keep our team members and guests safe. We will also be working with our team members impacted by the school closings in our community.
The company is not considering layoffs or any changes to any of our existing health care benefit plans. Our team members are our most valuable asset and we have every intention of getting through this challenging situation together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.