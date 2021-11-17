LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is moving to the Las Vegas Strip.
Organizers for the iconic poker tournament announced Wednesday that the event's 53rd annual tournament in 2022 will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
The 2022 WSOP will be held May 31 – July 19, 2022, according to a news release.
WSOP has been held at the off-Strip Rio for the past 17 years.
The 2022 event will mark the first time that the world-famous tournament will be held on the Las Vegas Strip. Prior to being held at the Rio, the event was held in downtown Las Vegas at Binion's Horseshoe.
