LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Skatin' Rebels Organization honored late student Nathan Valencia during their game against ASU on Dec. 10.
Valencia died following a charity boxing match put on by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
The team donated $2 for every Greek Life student who attended the game. Fans not a part of Greek Life were able to donate through a donation box outside of the rink.
At least 150 Greek Life students attended the game.
Valencia's girlfriend and older brother dropped the ceremonial puck.
When the pair was announced and walked to center ice they received a loud ovation from the crowd.
"It just warms my heart that everyone wants to be there, and be as supportive as they can," Valencia's girlfriend Lacey Foster said.
"It's definitely something that a lot of us needed," Valencia's brother Dylan said of the support from the community. "The amount that's been around is something that I never thought could happen."
So far, more than $69,000 has been donated to help his family with medical and funeral expenses. To donate visit: GoFundMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.