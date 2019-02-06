LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More young people picked Las Vegas as a vacation destination in 2017 than any other age group.
“It’s the heart of the city’s new customer base,” LVCVA president Steve Hill said.
Of the 42.1 million people who visited Las Vegas, 4 percent of those visitors were of the Silent Generation," according to statistics from the LVCVA.
Twenty-seven percent of guests were Baby Boomers, 31 percent were a part of Generation X, and millennials made up 38 percent of the visitors in 2017.
“It’s like an adult amusement park,” 26-year-old Mo Green said. “You can walk around and wear whatever you want and do whatever you want.”
Shantal Cole, a 32-year-old visiting from the Inland Empire, said she loves the constantly changing atmosphere.
“There are new hotels popping up all the time and new attractions to see.”
Hill said Las Vegas already does a good job maintaining its older clientele. With young people, Hill said tourism leaders can focus on an untapped market.
“When you look at the raw numbers millennials are a big portion of our visitors but if you slice it through that demographic about 29 percent have not been here,” Hill said. “It’s a real opportunity.”
The marketing push comes as hotels and casinos up and down the Strip are rebranding. The Stratosphere is now Strat, Monte Carlo is now Park MGM, and SLS is getting a $100 million face-lift.
The Palms recently upgraded its hotel to the tune of $100 billion dollars and the Hard Rock is under new ownership.
MGM Resorts International has a mobile app and growing digital ventures initiative focused on personalizing experiences for tech savvy guests.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to attract new guests, while continuing to invest in our customers,” a spokesperson with the company said.
Caesars Entertainment offers "Vegas-curated" experiences at various properties.
Bunk Bed rooms are currently available at The Linq and soon-to-be available at Flamingo hotel-casino. A spokesperson with Caesars called it a “social new way to stay in Las Vegas.”
