LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting and fight on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Oct. 19.
LVMPD said there was an altercation between some men at the top of the escalator on the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near The Cosmopolitan and Aria.
One of the men fired a shot, possibly in the air, according to police. After the shot was fired, people in the area fled in different directions.
Police said two men involved in the altercation were detained and a third man was outstanding. The third man was determined to be a suspect and later found and detained by police.
No one was reported to be struck by gunfire, LVMPD said. Police are on scene investigating.
(1) comment
Lowlife criminals on vacation!
