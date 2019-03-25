LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died in a crash involving seven vehicles in the east valley Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Tropicana and South Eastern avenues about 7:15 a.m., Metro Police Lt. William Matchko said.
A suspect was arrested in connection to the fatal collision, police said. Lonnie Isabell, 35, was booked in absentia from Sunrise Hospital and is facing DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and vehicular manslaughter charges.
According to police, a Clark County Park Police officer saw a 2006 Mercury Montego leaving Paradise Park at a high rate of speed as the driver, identified as Isabell during their investigation, drove on Tropicana Avenue, near Pecos-McCloud Drive. The park officer tried to stop Isabell, but he fled.
The park officer tried to locate the vehicle from a distance and saw Isabell collide into another vehicle, police said.
Witnesses told police Isabell was headed west on Tropicana Avenue at Eastern Avenue. The driver of a 2014 GMC Terrain was heading south on Eastern when Isabell failed to stop at a red light, causing the collision.
According to Las Vegas police, the front of Isabell's vehicle struck the passenger side of the GMC. Both vehicles were redirected towards the eastbound lanes on Tropicana, which was occupied by five other vehicles waiting for the red light to change.
Multiple people were transported to Sunrise Hospital, including the driver of the GMC, police said. The driver later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
This was Metro Police's 21st traffic-related fatality for 2019.
