Las Vegas Marks Second Anniversary Since Deadliest Mass Shooting In U.S. History

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Flowers and a sign reading "HONOR 58" hang on a fence outside the Las Vegas Village across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as a tribute to those killed almost two years ago in a massacre at the site on September 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 in the deadliest mass shooting event in U.S. history. 

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A college scholarship fund has been launched for dependents of the victims in the October 1, 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. 

The Public Education Foundation announced the "Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund" on Monday. The fund was created in partnership with the family of Neysa Tonks, who lost her life along with 57 other victims in the October 1 mass shooting.

Six children have been recipients of $28,055 from the scholarship fund, so far. As of September 2020, approximately $320,000 has been raised and 55 dependents have been identified as eligible for the scholarship.

Tonks' parents and sister received support from around the U.S. to establish the scholarship. 

The family of Neysa Tonks issued the following statement regarding this new scholarship:

As we approach the third anniversary of this 1 October massacre, our hearts are so heavy at the loss of our mom, our daughter, our sister, our aunt, along with the losses of the other families of the children of the 58 that devastating night.

 It was our honor to create the ‘Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund.’ In doing so, we created a plan of looking beyond our own grief to help the young children who had lost so much, needed to heal and needed to find their own bright future. In helping them, we found healing for ourselves. It’s our sincere hope these 55 children will feel our love and support as they grow through their education.

Those wishing to support the Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund can make a donation at thepef.org/scholarship-donation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.