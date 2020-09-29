LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A college scholarship fund has been launched for dependents of the victims in the October 1, 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Public Education Foundation announced the "Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund" on Monday. The fund was created in partnership with the family of Neysa Tonks, who lost her life along with 57 other victims in the October 1 mass shooting.
Six children have been recipients of $28,055 from the scholarship fund, so far. As of September 2020, approximately $320,000 has been raised and 55 dependents have been identified as eligible for the scholarship.
Tonks' parents and sister received support from around the U.S. to establish the scholarship.
The family of Neysa Tonks issued the following statement regarding this new scholarship:
As we approach the third anniversary of this 1 October massacre, our hearts are so heavy at the loss of our mom, our daughter, our sister, our aunt, along with the losses of the other families of the children of the 58 that devastating night.
It was our honor to create the ‘Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund.’ In doing so, we created a plan of looking beyond our own grief to help the young children who had lost so much, needed to heal and needed to find their own bright future. In helping them, we found healing for ourselves. It’s our sincere hope these 55 children will feel our love and support as they grow through their education.
Those wishing to support the Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund can make a donation at thepef.org/scholarship-donation.
