LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rhumbar at The Mirage is set to close permanently July 25, according to MGM Resorts.
The tropical-themed cocktail and cigar bar is being converted into an "ultra lounge" sometime this winter.
Additional details related to the transition were not available Friday.
