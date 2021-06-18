Rhumbar at The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rhumbar at The Mirage is set to close permanently July 25, according to MGM Resorts.

The tropical-themed cocktail and cigar bar is being converted into an "ultra lounge" sometime this winter.

Additional details related to the transition were not available Friday.

