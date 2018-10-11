LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four students were arrested and dozens of others were pepper sprayed after a fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday.
Clark County School District police responded to the campus at 4601 West Bonanza Road during lunch time at 11:45 a.m. Officer Roberto Morales said about 12 students were involved in a verbal argument which then escalated to a physical fight in the school's courtyard.
Officers pepper sprayed the students involved, but an additional 45 to 50 students, teachers and officers were affected by the pepper spray as well, Morales said.
Police arrested four students. They were transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
Morales said the fight may have stemmed from "racial differences." Police investigated whether this issue caused the fight.
“It’s just, it’s just bad,” Hailee Compton, a sophomore at Western High School said. “I don’t know if tomorrow I’m going to walk into this school and die or something.”
Western High School is a STEM college readiness academy, but on Thursday police said hundreds of students were focused on the massive fight.
As school police tried to get a handle on the situation, they used pepper-spray, which speeds in the air and ended up hitting more than the students causing problems.
“Talk to the police, tell them to only pepper spray people that they need to,” Compton said. “Stop hurting the kids that don’t need to be pepper sprayed, this doesn’t need to happen. We don’t need this violence, take care of the kids that start the violence not the kids who don’t.”
A total of 22 officers and 21 medical personnel responded to the school.
Morales said no weapons were found, despite rumors.
Additional citations could be issued to other students, Morales said.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.