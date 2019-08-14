LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Across the country, there’s been a push to protect kids on school buses by cracking down on drivers who don’t stop when they’re supposed to.
One way safety experts have been fighting this is by using external cameras that capture the violators license plate.
Most Clark County School District buses don’t have these cameras, but under current Nevada law, they’d be of little use to law enforcement.
"Unfortunately, under Nevada Law it's illegal for us to enforce the law via automated traffic enforcement which would be a camera system," said Nevada Department of Traffic Safety spokesperson, Andrew Bennett.
That’s the same reason law enforcement can’t rely on red-light cameras to ticket drivers either.
This isn’t how it works in most of the country. According to the Department of Traffic Safety, 24 states use automated enforcement. Nevada and nine others are the only states to prohibit it, which means even if CCSD buses did have exterior cameras, law enforcement couldn’t go after violators.
"This is something that we hoped to have addressed last legislative session through Senate Bill 43 which would have allowed technology to be used in these certain situations to ensure the safety of our school children and unfortunately it didn't pass," said Bennett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.