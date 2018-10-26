NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police said a shooting turned deadly near the I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue Friday night.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive to investigate the homicide. Police did not say whether anyone had been arrested in the case.
