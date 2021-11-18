LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a shooting involving police in the northeast valley on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of North Pecos Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard, around 4:08 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a reported shooting. Officers contacted the suspect, however the man pointed his gun toward police and was struck by police gunfire, police said.
The suspect, identified as Taveon Davidson, 25, has been booked on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, shooting into unoccupied structure, prohibited person in possession of firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries after the incident, said Assistant Sheriff Lazaro Chavez during a routine 72-hour media briefing on Thursday.
CONTENT WARNING: This video contains footage of a shooting that some viewers may find disturbing.
Chavez said Davidson refused to comply with police commands for a pat down and fled. Police noticed Davidson had a gun and gave commands to drop it, but Davidson did not comply and continued running, according to police.
During the foot pursuit, Davidson turned and shot at police, Chavez said. Both officers returned fire, and Davidson was struck.
The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Jeffrey Burr, 34, and Officer Damario Simmons, 29.
Burr has been employed with LVMPD since 2009, and Simmons since 2021, according to police. Both are assigned to the Northeast Area Command, Community Policing Division. Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.
Tuesday night's shooting was the ninth officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
