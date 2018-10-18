NYE COUNTY, Nevada (FOX5) - The Love Ranch brothel shut down immediately following famed owner Dennis Hof’s death.
Hof, a Donald Trump-style Republican who won a GOP primary for a seat in the state Legislature this year, spent his last nights in a series of celebrations across Nevada that drew notables from politics and the sex industry — two worlds he managed to bridge.
Porn star Ron Jeremy said he found Hof dead Tuesday morning.
Since Hof’s name is the only one on the Love Ranch’s license, the process could take months to get a new license, according to Hof’s campaign manager Chuck Muth. “It’s closed indefinitely,” he said.
The “girls” who work at the Love Ranch will need to get new work cards to work at other brothels.
The Bunny Ranch, also owned by Hof, remained open.
Hof didn't drink, smoke or use drugs, Hof's campaign consultant Chuck Muth said. Despite the rigorous schedule, Hof seemed in a "perfect mood" and in "perfect health" at the parties.
Muth said Hof’s body was taken to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
