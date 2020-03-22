LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was killed after her motorcycle crashed into a tree on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responded about 2 p.m. on March 22 to the intersection of Robindale Road and Tenaya Way.
A woman riding a motorcycle collided with a palm tree, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart. She was taken to University Medical Center for her injuries and later died, police said.
Robindale was expected to be shut down in both directions into the evening.
