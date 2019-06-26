LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders Foundation surprised a group of veterans on Wednesday with information that they will receive a service dog.
Veterans on the Kline Veterans Fund waiting list gathered at Raiders Stadium near the Las Vegas Strip to find out that they were getting the necessary funds to buy service dogs.
The Raiders Foundation said it was providing the money for the veterans to get the dogs, and additional funds for dog training.
Raiders staff who served in the military made the presentation possible along with members of the Kline Veterans Fund.
Veterans at today's announcement saw examples of service dogs they could receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.