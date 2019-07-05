LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada attorney general and 21 other attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that federal anti-discrimination laws protect LGBTQ+ employees.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and the other attorneys general will file the brief in three cases pending before the court that involve workers being fired based on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a release from Ford's office.
The brief is being filed in the cases of Altitude Express v. Zarda; Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia; and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, which are being considered together by the high court, the release said. In the brief, the coalition argues Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination against transgender people or on the basis of sexual orientation.
"No one should lose their job because of who they love or how they identify," Ford said. "I'm proud to join this brief in support of LGTBQ+ Nevadans and our state law that protects LGTBQ+ people from being fired just because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. All that should matter is if someone can do their job well."
Two of the cases, Altitude Express v. Zarda and Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, involve employees who were terminated from their jobs after their employers learned they were gay, the release said. The third case, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, involves a transgender woman fired by a funeral home when she asked her employer for permission to dress in accordance with her gender identity.
The coalition argues employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity increases the already high rates of prejudice LGBTQ+ people experience at work and contributes to increased harassment of LGBTQ+ employees, which ranges from denial of jobs and promotions to physical and sexual assault, according to the release.
The attorneys general also argue in the brief that discrimination against LGBTQ+ employees impedes states' ability to promote equality and protect residents' dignity, economic security and mental health, the release said. The coalition argues discrimination against LGBTQ+ workers has an economic effect on states because when LGBTQ+ residents are denied the ability to support themselves, many are forced to rely on public assistance programs. The attorneys' brief says discrimination against LGBTQ+ workers also decreases business productivity and increases health costs, which inhibits states' economic growth.
Joining Ford in filing the brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, according to the release.
The brief was filed on the heels of Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which started the modern gay rights movement.
