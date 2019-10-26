NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police confirmed on Saturday Jennifer Stitt has been charged with attempted murder.
Investigators said Stitt intentionally drove an RV into Cannery Casino on Friday. Stitt hit a 66-year-old custodian who remains in critical condition.
The crash is raising concerns around casino safety and security.
“The Cannery itself has EMTs on staff,” Douglas Florence said. “They have a very qualified security director. There was that immediate reaction as well as our first responders got there in a very timely manner.”
Florence led casino security teams at properties including the Hard Rock and the M for more than 25 years.
“There were no bollards out in the front of the Cannery or other types of things to distract the person from wanting to drive through,” Florence said.
He added bollards or something similar should’ve been in place.
“Large concrete barriers that are figurines, that have plants, or landscaping combined with that,” he listed a few examples of what could be added.
Bollards are now on the Strip, but Florence said most casinos off the Strip don’t have them.
“What it does is it creates that psychological deterrence that somebody can't drive through there,” Florence said.
Take a step back, “part of it is how we deal with people being asked to leave the building,” he said.
Florence said that’s important too.
“There’s all these reasons why we ask someone to leave, so I think it's important to understand how we do it,” he said. “Sometimes it impacts a person's decision on how hostile they might be in saying they want to retaliate.”
North Las Vegas police did not say why she was banned, but said Stitt drove the RV through the entrance after she was kicked off the property.
Employees said she continued to step on the gas after the RV got stuck in the doorway. She didn’t stop until security pulled her out of the RV.
“It’s going to be one of those things just like a wedge, just like we saw,” Florence said.
Florence added other casinos need to learn from this and pay the price for peace of mind.
“What is the cost of reducing the tragic injuries or the death of a customer or an employee?” he said. “Now that we've seen this happen, who's to say it's not going to happen again?”
Florence believes more off-Strip casinos will step up their security and add things like bollards as early as the start of 2020.
