WASHOE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Wildlife officials said a California man, who illegally shot and killed a pronghorn antelope, was sentenced on July 30 to 34 months in prison.
Todd Bradley of Concord, California, unlawfully obtained a Nevada resident hunting license and three Nevada resident big game tags in 2018, NDOW said. He illegally hunted and killed a pronghorn in Washoe County.
Due to Bradley obtaining the license and tags illegally, NDOW said he was charged with unlawfully killing an antelope without a valid tag. Bradley was also charged with two misdemeanor crimes for fraudulently obtaining and using a Nevada resident hunting license.
NDOW added he was also faces two gross misdemeanor charges associated with false information to obtain tags and possession in the killing of the antelope.
"Residency fraud is a real problem," said Tyler Turnipseed, chief game warden for NDOW. "In Nevada, non-resident big game tags are issued through a lottery drawing at a rate amounting to approximately 10-percent of the total tag quota.
"That, combined with the fee difference between resident and non-resident tags, makes for an incentive for unscrupulous applicants to attempt residency fraud for big game tags."
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Game Wardens assisted in the investigation, NDOW said. During the investigation, officials discovered Bradly had prior criminal convictions that prohibited him from owning a firearm, which he used in the killing of the antelope.
According to NDOW, Bradley was given an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Since he was contacted by game wardens in California, and the antelope was in his possession at the time, additional charges were filed.
"We had several game wardens put in a considerable amount of time on this case," said Turnipseed. "Our officers take residency fraud very seriously and I’m proud of the results that came from this investigation."
He plead guilty to the unlawful firearm possession and unlawful killing of an antelope charges as part of a plea agreement, NDOW said. His Nevada prison sentences were suspended with Bradley being placed on probation for an indefinite period, not exceeding 60 months.
"Bradley's probation conditions dictate that he is to spend 30 days in the Washoe County Jail beginning on Jan. 4, 2020," NDOW said.
He was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of $4,999, plus additional standard administrative fees.
