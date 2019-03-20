LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man's death that occurred while in police custody was ruled an accident, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
Roy Anthony Scott, 65, died at Valley Hospital Medical Center on March 3 at 4:38 a.m. The coroner's office said Scott died due to methamphetamine intoxication.
Scott also suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and heart disease, according to the coroner.
Just after 3 a.m. March 3, police were called to a house on the 3600 block of El Conlon Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
The caller told police that three suspicious men were outside and that one was armed with a saw, according to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. When officers arrived, they said they didn't find anything suspicious and went to talk to the man who called.
The man who answered at the apartment was Scott, who walked outside with a pipe and cell phone, police said. He was also carrying a knife but surrendered the weapons when police asked. While attempting to pat him down, police said Scott and the officers briefly struggled.
Body camera video shows Scott resisting police as they try to handcuff him. Once he's handcuffs, Scott continues to struggle with officers on the ground. In the video, Scott screams, "please stop! leave me alone!"
Deputy Chief Chris Jones said Scott was going through "excited delirium." It causes people to get agitated and paranoid.
"It can often times be associated with illicit drug usage and can contribute to death," said Jones during a press conference March 7.
Jones said Scott was alive when he left in the ambulance and was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital.
