LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's employment in their next meeting on Oct. 28, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday.
The agenda lists the discussion as "possible action on termination for convenience by the Board of Trustees of the employment agreement with Dr. Jesus Jara."
The discussion was brought by written request of three unnamed trustees.
In May, the board voted 4-3 to extend Jara's employment through Jan. 18, 2023. Trustees Linda P. Cavazos, Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted against.
Ford said she was the trustee who initiated the discussion of Jara's contract. She said he is "not the right leader for the district going forward."
Jara had been on the job since 2018, and his annual salary is $320,000.
The board also is scheduled to consider removing Cavazos as its president.
Ahead of the meeting, Trustee Lola Brooks sent a letter to Cavazos regarding an additional measure to remove Cavazos as president.
"During the pandemic, when I questioned your erratic and micromanaging behavior, which was very clearly outside the scope of your duties in your role, you told me that I suck as a leader and refused to reflect on your own actions or take responsibility for the choices that you, yourself, made," she wrote in part. "You have all the hallmark traits of a board member with no understanding of their role. This is extremely problematic since you’re supposed to be modeling and enforcing appropriate board behavior."
She claimed the board president had used her position to rally principals against the superintendent.
She requested Cavazos either acknowledge her "contributions to this issue" and agree to adhere to board policies, remove herself from presidency or hold the conversation in a public forum.
When asked for comment, Cavazos said she will hold a press briefing on Wednesday.
