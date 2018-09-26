LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County District Attorney's office on Wednesday announced the father of a boy who brought a gun to school last week will be charged.

Bryan Klein was charged with one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment and faces one to six years in prison.

He was also charged with aiding a child in possession of a firearm, with a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to a press release.

Klein, sometimes spelled Kline, works as a corrections officer, according to the City of Las Vegas, and has been employed since January 2017.

"In addition to cooperating with Metro police and the District Attorney’s Office, the city is also conducting its own investigation to see if there are any potential violations of city policy," the city said in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint, Klein left a Lorcin L-22 gun in a paper box along with a magazine and ammunition, in the home where the boy lives.

Boy, 9, caught 'showing off' gun at west valley school Clark County School District police said a 9-year-old boy was caught with a gun at his school Wednesday morning.

“We are so fortunate that this incident did not result in any injuries or deaths,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in the release. “The responsibility for proper gun safety lies with adults. This parent enabled his child to access his gun and ammunition which the child brought to school. The child, in turn, exposed many other schoolchildren and adults to a possible tragedy. I urge any gun owners out there to properly secure your weapons, and do not allow children the ability to access them without proper adult supervision. While this seems like common sense, we are seeing these types of cases more often than before.”

The 9-year-old boy was caught with the gun at Helen Marie Smith Elementary School, near Buffalo and Alta drives, on Sept. 20.

The boy also brought the magazine and a single bullet onto campus, the complaint said.

The gun was not fired and no one was injured, police said.

