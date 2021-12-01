LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, a tree lighting kicked off Cowboy Christmas 2021 on Wednesday night. The Western-themed gift show fills the south hall with more than 300 vendors.
"Incredible. Overwhelming there's so much stuff,” Sheila Mengarelli visiting from Prescott, Arizona, said. “We barely made it upstairs, and [my husband] said we could spend a weekend just here."
Chaz Mitchell drove his wide array of custom cowboy hats in from Utah.
"This is the Super Bowl of artisans,” owner of Custom Hatz Chaz Mitchell said. “Trying to show off what they do."
About 250,000 shoppers are expected to visit Cowboy Christmas during National Finals Rodeo.
Meantime in downtown Las Vegas, fireworks shot off from the Plaza Hotel at 8 p.m. Down below the Fremont Street Experience was filled with country music fans for the Downtown Hoedown.
"We've been coming out to the Hoedown since 2001," a man visiting from Missouri said.
The Downtown Hoedown featured popular country music star Jordan Davis on the Mainstreet stage, and wrapped up the night with Diamond Rio.
In what is typically a slow time of year in Las Vegas, NFR brings several hundred thousand people from around the U.S. In 2019, event organizers said visitors from 41 different states traveled to Las Vegas for NFR and the surrounding events.
Many of the exhibitors at Cowboy Christmas say this is their biggest event of the year.
"You've got this many people, this many cowboy hat-wearers every day. It’s phenomenal,” Mitchell said. “Getting to meet people, talking to people and everything that goes along with it."
In 2020, NFR moved to Dallas, which brought many of the same exhibitors with them. However, some of the shop owners FOX5 spoke with said it wasn’t the same as Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas.
"In Las Vegas, you get people from all over the world,” MAQ Handmade Jewelry owner Maria Quevedo said. “We get people from England, Canada and South America."
Quevedo said the first weekend is always the busiest at Cowboy Christmas and expects the same in this years return.
Cowboy Christmas continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 2 through 11.
