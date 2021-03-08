LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Carpenters Local 1977 is making an effort to bring more women into the construction industry and raise awareness about common misconceptions.
“Women think that you have to be a big, strong, burly man to do the job, when really a lot of it is paying finely tuned attention to details,” said Jovan Johnson, a Mason’s agent for Carpenters Local 1977.
Johnson said a lack of awareness of the many facets of the construction industry has kept many women from entering the workforce which is only made up of ten percent women nationwide.
She also said decades of bias have made it more difficult for women to seriously consider construction as an occupation.
“There are men that are in the trade now, that still feel like a woman should be at home,” said Johnson
To change the narrative, Carpenters Local 1977 is promoting women in construction by posting more videos and pictures of them in field to social media. The union is also reaching high school girls through a program called career connections which teaches carpentry.
“We want to go as low as middle school and elementary school just to expose them to that,” said Johnson.
For more information about a career in construction you can visit swcarpenters.org or call Carpenters Local 1977 at 702-531-1805.
