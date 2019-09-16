ALAMO, Nev. (FOX5) -- Hundreds, possibly thousands of people will pour into Lincoln County for two alien themed music festivals this week.
The majority of the people headed there will be camping, mostly because there's no where to stay near the festival grounds.
Two of the closest motels are near Alamo.
"We’re the first thing that you’re going to hit right after you leave Las Vegas," said Lindsey Reasoner.
Reasoner and her family bought the Sunset View Inn two years ago.
"The walls were brown, the carpet was this horrible brown and it was ripped," she said.
The "little family-ran motel" is located about 73 miles north of Las Vegas. Over the past two years, Reasoner and her family have fixed up the motel and added themes to the rooms.
Guests will find a military room, a 70s room, and of course, an alien themed room. The motel was all booked for the weekend of September 20.
"It happened so fast," said Reasoner.
Less than two miles north on U.S. 93 -- The Alamo Inn.
"It was like the first purposefully built motel here built in the mid-60s," said Vern Holaday.
After a stint in the corporate world, he came back to his roots and bought the motel 12 years ago.
"Growing up here my neighbors in town were actually the ones who built the motel so I know I wrote my name in the cement down here somewhere," said Holaday.
All of his rooms are booked for the alien music festivals, too.
"I was fielding between 250 and 350 calls a day for about the first two weeks of this. I had people asking me if they could rent cages anywhere in the area so if they caught an alien they could take one home with them," said Holaday.
Guests won't find any cages at the Alamo Inn or food or merchandise vendors, either.
"I’m not gonna try and make a buck off of it by renting extra stuff like that we’ll kind of see how it goes," he said.
"Our liquor store is going to be overly stocked," said Reasoner.
Reasoner said she didn't have time to raise her room rates, so she's hoping to make a little extra cash through beer and liquor. She's not just preparing as a motel owner but a mom.
"Get your groceries two days before the event, make sure you take out cash before the event because we have no idea what we’re prepared for," said Reasoner.
"The best part about living here you know is you can be out in the middle of nowhere you can see all the stars at night and everything and an hour and a half later you can be in the most exciting city in the world," said Holaday.
Both Reasoner and Holaday said they just hope everyone comes prepared for the desert and packs enough essentials: fuel, water, food and medications.
