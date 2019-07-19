LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Nellis Air Force Base officials and Las Vegas Police are investigating an incident on base that left an airman wounded Thursday night.
Police responded to Nellis Air Force Base just after 9:30 p.m. and found an airman with gunshot wound to his leg.
The airman was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to be okay.
Officers and base personnel are investigating how the incident happened.
