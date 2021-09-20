LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a crash Monday afternoon in which two people had to be extricated from a vehicle.
According to a post from NLVFD, the incident occurred at Craig and Clayton in the north valley.
Crews worked for 15 minutes to release two individuals, according to fire crews. A total of three people were transported to a local hospital. The status of their injuries was not immediately known, according to fire officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
