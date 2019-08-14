LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is ready to rock out for its 5th anniversary with performances from indie rock bands Fitz & The Tantrums and Young the Giant.
The celebration is happening Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m. The venue has hosted some of the biggest concerts in Las Vegas with more than 500 acts such as Goo Goo Dolls and Charli XCX and sports viewing parties for the Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights.
“Downtown Las Vegas is in the midst of a renaissance, and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center has grown right alongside the area” said Jeff Victor, Vice President of Operations. “Since its opening in 2014, the venue has strived to support the local community by bringing top acts and much buzzed about events to Downtown. We plan to continue to provide quality entertainment for the whole city in this unique venue.”
DLVEC is handing out free t-shirts to the first 100 people who walk through the doors.
Tickets for DLEVC 5th Anniversary Celebration start at $39 and can be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.