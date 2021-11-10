LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his Ole Red bar, music and dining concept to Las Vegas.
Announced in a press conference Wednesday, Shelton's Ole Red venue will be located in front of Caesars Entertainment’s Bally’s Las Vegas at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
A news release notes that the venue will mark Ole Red's first location in the western United States.
The company said it expects to spend approximately $30 million developing the Las Vegas location. According to the release, the four-story building will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage.
Ole Red's Las Vegas Strip location will also feature an expansive 4,500 square-foot rooftop that will allow guests to enjoy food, drinks and a separate live music experience.
At approximately 27,000 square feet with a planned 686 seats, the release says that Ole Red Las Vegas is slated to be the brand’s largest location to date.
“I know what it’s like to be a young musician playing bars and small venues, never knowing what to expect. I’m proud that we’re building a network of places where artists can get the kind of exposure playing live that is so critical for growing their fan base,” said Blake Shelton. “Having these locations for artists to play in different parts of the country is a dream come true.
Ole Red Las Vegas will join four existing locations in Orlando, Tishomingo, Oklahoma; Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee; as well as a location in the Nashville International Airport, which is set to open in the first half of 2022, according to the release.
