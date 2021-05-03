LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Effective May 3, Wynn and Encore will operate their gaming areas at 100% capacity, Wynn Resorts announced on Monday.
This comes after the company says 88% of its employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Effective today, the gaming areas at both Wynn and Encore will be permitted to run at 100% occupancy and plexiglass dividers will be removed from all table games and slot machines," representatives for Wynn Resorts said in a statement.
Employees will continue to wear masks and follow health and safety guidelines.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
