LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The USDA has approved Nevada's request to participate in a pilot program to allow SNAP recipients to purchase food through online retailers.
According to a news release, the nearly 460,000 Nevadans who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can now purchase food online through select retailers.
The USDA approving Nevada's request to participate makes Nevada the 19th state to implement the pilot online food-purchasing program, the release said.
Through the pilot program, people receiving SNAP can securely purchase food online from authorized SNAP retailers Wal-Mart and Amazon. However, the program does not include Amazon's Whole Foods, the release note.
SNAP benefits do not cover delivery costs.
This program is life-changing for SNAP participants – they now have greater access to fresh, high-quality food through pick-up and delivery services and are able to shop for food online in the same way that so many Americans already do in the wake of COVID-19,” said Jodi Tyson, vice president of strategic initiatives at Three Square Food Bank.
Three Square Food Bank encourages Southern Nevadans who may need assistance to call the Three Square Center at 702-765-4030. The Center is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A representative can help determine their eligibility for SNAP and apply for benefits.
Visit fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot for more information.
