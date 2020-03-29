LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On March 21, FOX5 spoke to valley nurses on the front lines. They shared concerns that there’s not enough supplies to keep them and their patients safe.
“We need companies manufacturing the supplies that we need – yesterday,” nurse Zachary Pritchett said.
Nurses said then they wanted President Trump to enforce the Defense Production Act. He did that, ordering the nation’s largest automaker GM to pivot to ventilators.
“We need the supplies and we need them now,” Pritchett said Sunday.
Pritchett said the president’s action is a start. But in the valley, he said healthcare workers are already running critically low on masks and other equipment.
“It’s absolutely going to get worse and yes, it’s frightening,” he said.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said he requested supplies along with test kits from the CDC and FEMA.
“The first order, we got 25% of what our request was,” the governor said. “The second order is promised to be delivered this week.”
So the state and our hospitals have had to rely on private donations.
“Some of our resorts had operations in Macau,” Sisolak said. “They donated kits and it's making a big impact. They are the reason we have protective equipment in our hospitals today.”
It’s amazing that people are donating supplies, but it’s not enough,” Pritchett said.
“We’re not a big state and it’s hard to compete with New York, California, Michigan, Texas and Florida to acquire this stuff,” Sisolak said. “But I will fight until my last breath to get everything Nevada deserves and needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.