LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The interim leader of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is transitioning back into her previous role after receiving threats, the governor's office said Friday.
Heather Korbulic, brought to DETR to assist with pandemic unemployment problems, will return to her role as the Executive Director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, according to a release from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's office. Korbulic was tapped as interim director on April 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Director Korbulic jumped right into DETR in early May and immediately demonstrated her leadership and problem-solving skills. Heather's coordinated project management experience has benefited the department and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to connect Nevadans to unemployment benefits," Sisolak said in a release. "I am so grateful to her for taking on this challenging project to make sure Nevadans were able to access their benefits."
Her request to transition back to her former role relates to receiving "threats to her personal safety," according to a Friday release. Details related to the threats were not immediately available.
DETR IMPROVEMENTS
According to the governor's office, DETR has improved the following amid the pandemic:
- addressing 131,000 backlogged unemployment claims
- hired new employees to assist the Employment Security Division
- increased call center capacity by implementing a cloud-based phone system,
- launched the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to assist those who have exhausted regular UI claims,
- launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to cover independent contractors, gig workers and others who aren’t covered by traditional UI,
Despite Korbulic's departure, DETR will continue to handle claimants to connect them with benefits. A replacement interim director will be appointed within the next week.
(1) comment
Good riddance. She is a pathetic disgrace. She did nothing to fix the BROKEN system.
