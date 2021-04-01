LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- REVIV Global announced the launch of a digital health passport service in Las Vegas that would allow for digital proof of a COVID-19 test result.
HELIIX Health Passport shows a VCode, similar to a QR code, that is scannable and helps prove a COVID-19 test result if one is needed for admission to an event. REVIV Global said this allows people who can't or won't get the vaccine to prove they don't have the virus. REVIV Global CEO Sarah Lomas said she's been a business owner in the Las Vegas area for 10 years and wants to help the area recover.
Users would start by downloading the app from the Apple or Google Play stores. Before attending an event, the user would get a rapid COVID-19 test at one of REVIV's three Las Vegas clinic locations: MGM Grand, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas or The Venetian.
The test results are then uploaded to the user's HELIIX Health Passport via the VCode. The results are timestamped so when the user arrives at the event or venue, the code can be scanned and the test result can be verified by staff.
The company says the VCode works on a "closed loop" system with encryption, making it "impossible" to a hack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.