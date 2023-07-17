Tourists weather the Las Vegas heat for sight-seeing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a sizzling Sunday in Las Vegas, but tourists were still out to play on the strip, braving the heat for sight-seeing.

“It was a spur of the moment trip, just let’s go. She was monitoring the temperature on her phone. She’s like, ‘Mom, it’s going to be hot!’” said a woman visiting Las Vegas with her daughter.

It a very warm welcome to Las Vegas for travelers visiting the valley this weekend.

“We’ve been indoors, besides yesterday that we took a swimming day at the pool at the Mandalay Bay. Besides that, it has to be inside. There’s no other way around,” said Arnaldo Guerrero, visiting from Florida.

Temperatures hit 116 degrees in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon, but the heat didn’t keep tourists away from the Strip.

“Going to all the shops, in and out, just walk outside for a bit, get too hot, go in, cool down, and repeat,” said one tourist.

A line of tourists stood in the sizzling sun Sunday, waiting for photos at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, despite near record-breaking temperatures.

“I mean, the heat is insane. 115 Fahrenheit, it’s no joke. But it’s our last day, so we have to take advantage and come to all the signs and landmarks here in town,” said Guerrero.

After enduring the heat, Guerrero had some advice for others visiting Las Vegas this summer.

“Sunscreen,” he said. “A lot of sunscreen, and hydration, beers and water!”

