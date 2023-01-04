LIVE: Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Strat

By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

FOX5 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.

