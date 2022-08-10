Dog rescued from car at Las Vegas casino finds her furever home

Duchess at The Animal Foundation
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The dog who was locked in a car while her owner gambled at a Las Vegas Strip casino has found her new furever home.

On July 20, Las Vegas police officers responded to the Bellagio and found the dog locked in a parked car with its mouth taped shut while the owner was inside gambling.

Authorities said previously that it was 3 p.m. and the temperature outside was 113 degrees. Police say the dog was without food, water and air conditioning while her owner went inside to gamble for nearly two hours.

The Animal Foundation shared on Wednesday that the dog, named Duchess, has been adopted and living in her new furever home.

