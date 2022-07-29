LVMPD arrests 2nd suspect in deadly Fremont Street shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in the deadly shooting that happened in mid-June on the Fremont Street Experience.

Fabian Carmona-Lopez was arrested Wednesday on murder charges, according to LVMPD.

The first suspect, 16-year-old Ruben Robles, was arrested last month and is being charged as an adult with murder charges.

Police say Robles and the victim, 23-year-old Raymond Renova, got into a fight inside a casino before it spilled onto Fremont.

The investigation reveals Robles fired six times toward Renova. An innocent bystander was hit by two of those bullets.

Lopez is scheduled in court on Monday.

