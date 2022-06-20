Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. June 19 in the Fremont Street Experience. Police working foot patrol responded after hearing gunfire under the canopy.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to University Medical Center, where one died. The other suffered non life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out between several people in the Fremont Street Experience. During the fight, one person pulled out a gun and started firing.

LVMPD said the person who died was part of the altercation and the other who was injured was “an innocent bystander.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

