Fremont Street shooting leaves 1 injured, suspect on the loose

Fremont Street shooting leaves 1 injured, suspect on the loose(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting near the Fremont Street Experience.

Police say that just before 1 a.m. a least 2 people were involved in a fight-- that led to 1 man shooting another.

Metro says that person was taken to the hospital and later released.

The suspect is still at large at this time.

This comes after the deadly shooting in the Fremont Street Experience back on June 19th. Police arrested a 16-year-old in that case.

If you know anything that can help the police, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.

